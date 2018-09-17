See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. John Marino, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Marino, MD

Dr. John Marino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Marino works at Heart Specialty Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Cardiology PC
    10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-5670
  2. 2
    John P Marino MD LLC
    6651 Chippewa St Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 644-6414
  3. 3
    Gateway Cardiology PC
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 185B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-5670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2018
    This guy will not spend the afternoon talking golf, goose hunting, or baseball. But....He will see you at your appointment time ( not 20-30 mins later) He will be attentive to your concerns, diagnose based on the findings, and tell you what he will do and what you need to do. Thankful I found him. You will be too
    Kirk U in Arnold, MO — Sep 17, 2018
    About Dr. John Marino, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922112523
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Internal Medicine
