Dr. John Markman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Markman, MD
Dr. John Markman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Markman works at
Dr. Markman's Office Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 276-3616Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of Rochester Medical Center2180 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 276-3616
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received exceptional professional care from Dr. Markham and the staff prior, during, and following a spinal cortisone injection. Their comforting management of the procedure was also appreciated.
About Dr. John Markman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Markman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.