Overview of Dr. John Marouk, DO

Dr. John Marouk, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Marouk works at Neurosurgical Specialists of Tulsa Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.