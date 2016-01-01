See All General Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. John Marsden, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Marsden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Marsden works at EmCare in Plano, TX with other offices in Argyle, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
    4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-7246
  2. 2
    John Marsden, MD
    415 Highway 377 S Ste 102, Argyle, TX 76226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 464-2263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Obesity

Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Marsden, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376655506
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    • Scott White Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Marsden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

