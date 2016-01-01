Dr. John Marsden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Marsden, MD
Overview
Dr. John Marsden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Marsden works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 820-7246
-
2
John Marsden, MD415 Highway 377 S Ste 102, Argyle, TX 76226 Directions (940) 464-2263
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsden?
About Dr. John Marsden, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376655506
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Scott White Meml Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsden works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.