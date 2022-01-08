See All Ophthalmologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. John Martin Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (115)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Martin Jr, MD

Dr. John Martin Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Martin Jr works at John Martin, MD in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Martin, MD
    2912 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-5950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 08, 2022
    I went to Dr. Martin for a consultation last year and went yesterday (Jan., 2022 for a filler treatment. I am most satisfied with the results of the injections. On another note, he is warm, friendly, knowledgeable, respectful and more. I would go to him for any cosmetic procedure.
    Lori Banikin — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. John Martin Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376566562
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Ophthalmology - Wills Eye Hospital, Phila., PA
    • General Practice - Lankenau Hospital, Phila., PA
    • Harvard Medical School - M.D.
    • Williams College - B.A. Chemistry
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. John Martin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin Jr works at John Martin, MD in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martin Jr’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

