Dr. John Martin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Martin Jr, MD
Dr. John Martin Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Martin Jr's Office Locations
John Martin, MD2912 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-5950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Martin for a consultation last year and went yesterday (Jan., 2022 for a filler treatment. I am most satisfied with the results of the injections. On another note, he is warm, friendly, knowledgeable, respectful and more. I would go to him for any cosmetic procedure.
About Dr. John Martin Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376566562
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Ophthalmology - Wills Eye Hospital, Phila., PA
- General Practice - Lankenau Hospital, Phila., PA
- Harvard Medical School - M.D.
- Williams College - B.A. Chemistry
- Ophthalmology
