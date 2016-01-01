Overview of Dr. John Martin, MD

Dr. John Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Kaiser Permanente 4950 Sunset Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.