Dr. John Martin IV, MD
Dr. John Martin IV, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Cardiology Clinic-san Antonio7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 909, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3575
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Martin is friendly, SMART, listens carefully, and knows exactly what is needed. He spotted an early skin cancer and referred me to a surgeon who could remove it quickly and (mostly) pain-free. He checks you thoroughly and spots problem areas. His advice is sound. I rarely have to wait more than a few minutes to get in. Highly recommended.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Martin IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin IV has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin IV.
