Overview of Dr. John Martin, MD

Dr. John Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Martin works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.