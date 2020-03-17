Dr. John Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. John Martinez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Medical Office Building3901 Rainbow Blvd # LEVEL4, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
I have been seeing Dr Martinez since 2016. I can not thank him enough for all that he has done for me. I was literally confined to my recliner, unable to move because of the pain and very limited mobility. Because of Dr Martinez' expert knowledge and practice, I am now able to do so much more!! I will never be the way I was "before", but my life has greatly improved. Dr Martinez does have a specific way he practices. He reviews your history with you. This allows for very clear communication. He does appear to like things precise. I can deal with this. It is his work, I'm just the patient. I would rather he do his work in a way that works best for him because I know that it is ultimately the best for me. The man is very good at what he does! Dr Martinez takes his time to answer questions and thoroughly explain things. He has never been condescending, degrading, or inappropriate in any way. My husband and I are both very appreciative of Dr Martinez.
About Dr. John Martinez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1043224207
Education & Certifications
- University Kans
- University Kans Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.