Dr. John Martinez, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Martinez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Medical Office Building
    3901 Rainbow Blvd # LEVEL4, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Fever Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. John Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043224207
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Kans
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Kans Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
