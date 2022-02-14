Overview of Dr. John M Martino, MD

Dr. John M Martino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martino works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.