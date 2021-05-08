Dr. John Mashny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mashny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Mashny, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 745-9800
-
2
Bethesda Arrow Springs100 Arrow Springs Blvd, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 745-9800
-
3
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2420
-
4
Trihealth G LLC10506a Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-2400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr John Mashny for over 5 years. He is excellent listener and very good at explaining medical term and treatment options. I am VERY VERY happy with ALL my interactions with him as well as his outstanding staff. I highly recommend him
About Dr. John Mashny, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013989318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
