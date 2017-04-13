Dr. John Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mason, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mason, MD
Dr. John Mason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
Dr. Mason works at
Dr. Mason's Office Locations
St Louis Surgical Consultants226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 49W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-1211Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
John Mason is a wonderful doctor, communicator, listener and excellent surgeon. I trusted immediately during my first appointment. When you see Dr. Mason he makes you feel as though you are his only patient & concern. The staff at his office are some of the finest in our area. We were so fortunate to have had him as our specialist.
About Dr. John Mason, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.