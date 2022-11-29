Overview of Dr. John Mason III, MD

Dr. John Mason III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Mason III works at Retina Consultants Of Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Columbus, MS and Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.