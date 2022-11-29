Dr. John Mason III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mason III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mason III, MD
Dr. John Mason III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Mason III's Office Locations
Retina Consultants Of Alabama700 18th St S Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 918-0047
Bennett Ophthalmology Group2475 5th St N, Columbus, MS 39705 Directions (205) 918-0047
Dynacare Laboratories - Tuscaloosa535 Jack Warner Pkwy NE Ste E3, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Directions (205) 553-2918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I underwent ocular brachytherapy with Dr Mason. From diagnosis through surgery and post op care has been excellent.
About Dr. John Mason III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason III has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason III.
