Dr. John Masson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Masson Jr, MD
Dr. John Masson Jr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Masson Jr works at
Dr. Masson Jr's Office Locations
Bay Area Chest Physicians430 Morton Plant St Ste 405, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-0611
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, caring physician
About Dr. John Masson Jr, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134100605
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masson Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson Jr.
