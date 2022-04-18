Dr. John Mastrovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastrovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mastrovich, MD
Dr. John Mastrovich, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Mastrovich works at
Family Allergy and Asthma Specialists20650 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 342-6200
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Mastrovich takes his time and provides great customer service. My allergies are much better since I starting going to his office.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Austin College
