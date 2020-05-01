See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Internal Medicine
44 years of experience

Dr. John Matlock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matlock's Office Locations

    4103 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249 (210) 541-8689

  Baptist Medical Center

Overweight
Obesity
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Overweight
Obesity
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia
Depression
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 01, 2020
    Dr. Matlock has been my PCP for over 4 years. He has always been courteous, attentive, thorough, down to earth and practical. For too long, I avoided getting a colonoscopy but finally did it, thanks to Dr. Matlock's repeated encouragement. His staff has been unfailingly gracious, responsive and easy to contact. The office goes the extra mile to be sure I obtain necessary prescriptions and referrals.
    G. B. — May 01, 2020
    About Dr. John Matlock, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1639170830
    Internship
    University Ia Hospital
    Medical Education
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Matlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Matlock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

