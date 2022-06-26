Overview

Dr. John Mattei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Mattei works at The Practice, LLC in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.