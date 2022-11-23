Dr. John Mauro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mauro, DO
Overview of Dr. John Mauro, DO
Dr. John Mauro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Mauro's Office Locations
SightMD NY Smithtown 201260 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Mauro, DO
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Med Center
- Mercy Catholic Med Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauro has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.