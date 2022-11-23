See All Ophthalmologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. John Mauro, DO

Ophthalmology
4.8 (109)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Mauro, DO

Dr. John Mauro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Mauro works at SightMD in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mauro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Smithtown 201
    260 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-8780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Mauro, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336315753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mauro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauro has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

