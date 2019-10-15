Dr. John Mayberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mayberry, MD
Dr. John Mayberry, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Oregon Health & Sciences University and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Caldwell, ID 83605
West Valley Medical Center
Review:
Dr Mayberry and his staff were amazing. In 2009 I broke five ribs, two ribs formed non-unions, one pressing on my lung the other my spleen. Local doctors and surgeons told me there was nothing that could be done. At 46 years old, I wasn’t taking no for an answer. I found Dr Mayberry online, contacted his assistant Ellen, who returned my call that evening. Within in six weeks surgery was scheduled. Ellen even picked me up at the airport. His team was thorough in all of my treatment and surgery. Thanks to Dr Berry and staff I have my life back! It’s been 10 years and I’m still kicking. Daryl Boyd
Oregon Health & Science University
