Dr. John Mayberry, MD

Critical Care Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Mayberry, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Oregon Health & Sciences University and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Mayberry works at Advanced Surgery of Idaho in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caldwell
    404 E Elm St, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 459-0028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2019
    Dr Mayberry and his staff were amazing. In 2009 I broke five ribs, two ribs formed non-unions, one pressing on my lung the other my spleen. Local doctors and surgeons told me there was nothing that could be done. At 46 years old, I wasn’t taking no for an answer. I found Dr Mayberry online, contacted his assistant Ellen, who returned my call that evening. Within in six weeks surgery was scheduled. Ellen even picked me up at the airport. His team was thorough in all of my treatment and surgery. Thanks to Dr Berry and staff I have my life back! It’s been 10 years and I’m still kicking. Daryl Boyd
    Daryl Boyd — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Mayberry, MD
    About Dr. John Mayberry, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • English
    • 1528074077
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health &amp; Science University
    • Oregon Health &amp; Science University
    • Oregon Health &amp; Sciences University
