Dr. John Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mays, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mays, MD
Dr. John Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine|University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Mays works at
Dr. Mays' Office Locations
-
1
Bossier Orthopedics2449 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mays?
Great staff and great Dr. Walked out with a plan of treatment for the future.
About Dr. John Mays, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689678484
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine|University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Louisiana Tech University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mays using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays works at
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.