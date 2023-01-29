Overview of Dr. John Mays, MD

Dr. John Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine|University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Mays works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.