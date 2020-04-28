Dr. John McCarter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McCarter, MD
Overview of Dr. John McCarter, MD
Dr. John McCarter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. McCarter works at
Dr. McCarter's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Ob-gyn Vineyard (grandview) Location1900 N State St Ste 103, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarter?
The kindest and most gentle doctor out there. He made me feel heard and comfortable the whole time. He treated my infertility issues with sensitivity and a goal to help me get pregnant.
About Dr. John McCarter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679761365
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarter works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.