Dr. John McCarthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Urology of St. Louis111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 40, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3433
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
I’ve read all of the earlier reviews. I can’t add anything to the accumulation of well deserved praise. I’m happy that I’m considerably older than Dr. McCarthy, he’ll be around as long as I need him!
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
