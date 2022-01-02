Overview of Dr. John McClellan III, MD

Dr. John McClellan III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.