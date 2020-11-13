Dr. McClintick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John McClintick, MD
Overview of Dr. John McClintick, MD
Dr. John McClintick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.
Dr. McClintick works at
Dr. McClintick's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor that takes every issue I may have seriously and diligently. He stays on top of any care I'm getting and that's a great feeling. And he's always available and willing to take your call.
About Dr. John McClintick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720136542
Education & Certifications
- Olive View UCLA Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClintick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McClintick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.