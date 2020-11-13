See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. John McClintick, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (7)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John McClintick, MD

Dr. John McClintick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.

Dr. McClintick works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McClintick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 719-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Great doctor that takes every issue I may have seriously and diligently. He stays on top of any care I'm getting and that's a great feeling. And he's always available and willing to take your call.
    Vijay — Nov 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John McClintick, MD
    About Dr. John McClintick, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720136542
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Olive View UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McClintick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClintick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClintick works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. McClintick’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McClintick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.