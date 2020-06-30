Dr. McClish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John McClish, MD
Overview
Dr. John McClish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McClish saved my husband. He is a Doctor that cares.
About Dr. John McClish, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClish has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McClish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.