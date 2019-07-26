Overview

Dr. John McClure, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Central Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.



Dr. McClure works at MIDMICHIGAN HEART & VASCULAR C in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Mt Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.