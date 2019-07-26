See All Cardiologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. John McClure, MD

Cardiology
3.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John McClure, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Central Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.

Dr. McClure works at MIDMICHIGAN HEART & VASCULAR C in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Mt Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midmichigan Heart & Vascular C
    5225 Hampton Pl, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 249-6432
  2. 2
    Dr. J. Miles McClure
    1985 Parkland St, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 249-6432
  3. 3
    Mid-Michigan Heart & Vascular Center
    5375 Hampton Pl, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 249-6432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mclaren Central Michigan
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Clare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John McClure, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427091123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Iowa Heart Center
    Internship
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClure has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

