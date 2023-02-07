Overview of Dr. John McConnell, MD

Dr. John McConnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. McConnell works at OrthoVirginia in Arlington, VA with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.