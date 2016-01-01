Dr. John McCracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McCracken, MD
Overview of Dr. John McCracken, MD
Dr. John McCracken, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. McCracken works at
Dr. McCracken's Office Locations
Surgical Group Of Paducah PCS2601 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 908-0036
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John McCracken, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1174557250
Education & Certifications
- Louisville Genl Hosp|Memphis City Hosp
- City Memphis Hosps-Tenn
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
