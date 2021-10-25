Dr. McCurdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John McCurdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McCurdy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Shelbyville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. McCurdy works at
Locations
1
Seven Counties Services Inc250 Alpine Dr, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 633-5683
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine2215 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40212 Directions (502) 774-8631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCurdy is great! He helped my daughter and I learn to communicate with one another. He never rushed our appointments and he knew how to get her to talk. Absolutely amazing!
About Dr. John McCurdy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
