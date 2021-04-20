Overview

Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Sweetgrass in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.