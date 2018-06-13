Dr. John McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John McDonald, MD
Dr. John McDonald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 540, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McDonald told me five years ago that if I would trust him with the treatment procedure that he recommended for my diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer , that I would be done with this cancer... and he was very accurate in the diagnosis and prognosis . He is extremely professional, competent and congenial.
About Dr. John McDonald, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467496869
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ky Mc
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
