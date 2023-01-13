Overview of Dr. John McDonald, MD

Dr. John McDonald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.