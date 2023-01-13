Dr. John McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John McDonald, MD
Dr. John McDonald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - South Austin3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDonald took the time to explain exactly what was causing my daughters pain, including drawing a picture for her to visualize the abnormality. He answered all of our questions and recommended the least invasive method of treatment. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. John McDonald, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780896241
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
- Ut Southwestern/parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
