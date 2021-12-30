Overview of Dr. John McElveen, MD

Dr. John McElveen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. McElveen works at Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.