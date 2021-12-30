See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. John McElveen, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (80)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John McElveen, MD

Dr. John McElveen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. McElveen works at Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McElveen's Office Locations

    Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic
    Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic
5900 6 2 Fl Frks Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-4327
    Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic
    5900 Six Forks Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Otitis Media
Vertigo
Meniere's Disease
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. John McElveen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447259858
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Inst/House Ear Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McElveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McElveen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McElveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McElveen works at Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. McElveen’s profile.

    Dr. McElveen has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElveen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. McElveen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElveen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

