Overview of Dr. John McEvoy Jr, DPM

Dr. John McEvoy Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. McEvoy Jr works at Ankle & Foot Associates Of NJ in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Madison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.