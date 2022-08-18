Overview of Dr. John McFadden, MD

Dr. John McFadden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McFadden works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.