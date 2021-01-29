Overview of Dr. John McGarry, DPM

Dr. John McGarry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. McGarry works at Foot Specialist Associates, PC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.