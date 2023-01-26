Overview of Dr. John McGarry, MD

Dr. John McGarry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.



Dr. McGarry works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.