Dr. John McGarry, MD
Overview of Dr. John McGarry, MD
Dr. John McGarry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGarry has now repaired both my shoulders over the last 7 years, my left was this fall and i have had nothing but a great experience with Dr. McGarry and his staff. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. John McGarry, MD
Education & Certifications
- Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
- UT Southwestern
- University Of Texas|University of Texas at Houston
