Dr. John McGarry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (162)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John McGarry, MD

Dr. John McGarry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.

Dr. McGarry works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGarry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 250-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Methodist Hospital For Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. McGarry has now repaired both my shoulders over the last 7 years, my left was this fall and i have had nothing but a great experience with Dr. McGarry and his staff. I highly recommend them.
    Thor Hoppess — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. John McGarry, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588780605
    Education & Certifications

    • Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
    • UT Southwestern
    • University Of Texas|University of Texas at Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McGarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGarry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGarry works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. McGarry’s profile.

    Dr. McGarry has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

