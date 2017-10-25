Dr. John McGill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McGill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John McGill, MD
Dr. John McGill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. McGill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McGill's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Light Plastic and Hand Surgery Bangor417 State St Ste 443, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-9950
-
2
John R. Mcgill MD PA436a State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGill?
I met Dr. McGill through a recommendation by another physician, after a breast IMPLANT, LEAKED while I was visiting Naples Florida. The breast surgery was not performed by him. I came to Bangor to talk with him regarding my Problem, and he did surgery to fix and replace them. What was to be a much shorter surgery dragged on for so long my husband thought the worse. Dr. McGill spent hours carving old scare tissue out of me instead of just putting new implants in. This Dr. Is so awesome ??
About Dr. John McGill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1720156375
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGill works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.