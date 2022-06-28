Dr. McGill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John McGill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John McGill, MD
Dr. John McGill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. McGill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McGill's Office Locations
-
1
Phoebe Urology Associates1950 PALMYRA RD, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-8463
-
2
Southeastern Urology Associates380 Hospital Dr Ste 320 Bldg A, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 742-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altura Benefits
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGill?
Unfortunately I had my first kidney stone in May 2018. Dr.Mcgill was my grandmother’s urologist and so I made an appointment to see him after the ER visit that confirmed it was a stone along with a mass on my right kidney and a stone in my left kidney. Yes, the wait times can be long but he has other patients and emergencies happen. I would rather wait to see a doctor who is compassionate, knowledgeable, explains results or procedures in a way that is easy to understand. He referred me to a dr in Augusta to remove the mass and part of my kidney. It was cancer. The specialist I saw was amazing. Surgery was done in January 2019. I believe he saved my life or at least my kidney. After my next and last Ctscans and X-rays coming up in July I’m returning to DrMcgill in Albany. I highly recommend Dr.Mcgill.
About Dr. John McGill, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1982847703
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Northwestern University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGill works at
Dr. McGill has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.