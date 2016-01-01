Overview of Dr. John McGillicuddy, MD

Dr. John McGillicuddy, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. McGillicuddy works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.