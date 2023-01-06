Dr. John McGrath III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McGrath III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John McGrath III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr. McGrath since summer of 2016 when I underwent 35 rounds of IMRT radiation for stage 3B adenocarcinoma. From our initial consultation, through 7 weeks of treatment, and subsequent follow-ups (now annual), he has been deeply caring, professional, and thorough. He has gathered and leads a great team of radiation technicians and nurses, and I always felt valued and cared for. Now almost 7 years out from a diagnosis that the web gave me an 8% chance of survival at 5 years, I can attest to the effectiveness of his and his team's treatment. I highly recommend "Dr. Jack" to anyone needing a radiation oncologist.
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. McGrath III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.