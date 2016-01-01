See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. John McGrath, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview of Dr. John McGrath, DO

Dr. John McGrath, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. McGrath works at Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGrath's Office Locations

    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    1841 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste A2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John McGrath, DO

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659328086
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
    • City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McGrath, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

