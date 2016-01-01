Overview of Dr. John McGrath, DO

Dr. John McGrath, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. McGrath works at Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.