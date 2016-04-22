Dr. McHenry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John McHenry, MD
Overview
Dr. John McHenry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Dr. McHenry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart & Lung Institute of Utah5979 S Fashion Blvd Ste G300, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 263-2370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHenry?
Combines a genuine kindness and interest in his patient's well-being with being extremely knowledgeable, skilled and talented. By far Dr McHenry is one of the best overall physician experiences you will ever encounter.
About Dr. John McHenry, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750365193
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Utah
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHenry works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McHenry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHenry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHenry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHenry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.