Dr. John McHenry, MD
Overview of Dr. John McHenry, MD
Dr. John McHenry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Blindness and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHenry's Office Locations
- 1 8700 King George Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 753-8500
- 2 2210 N State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Directions (214) 753-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before reading the negative reviews on Dr. McHenry, go read his bio that's on his website. If you're a patient he's the guy you want. If you want cuddly, buy a stuffed animal.
About Dr. John McHenry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770659104
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
