Dr. John McInerney, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John McInerney, DO

Dr. John McInerney, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. McInerney works at John McInerney, DO in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Homer Glen, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McInerney's Office Locations

    John McInerney, DO
    John McInerney, DO
11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 200, Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 923-1919
    Dr. John V. McInerney
    Dr. John V. McInerney
12701 W 143rd St Ste 250, Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 923-1919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Anxiety
Blood Disorders
Abdominal Disorders
Anxiety
Blood Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Oct 14, 2022
Dr. Mac is really an amazing Physician and human being. He goes above and beyond for his patients, and his bedside manner is like no other. He always puts patient care at the top of the list, and has helped SO many women in our area. He's the best!
Jamie L
    Jamie L — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. John McInerney, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1699727503
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago College Osteopathic Medicine
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    • Loyola University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
