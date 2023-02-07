Overview of Dr. John McIntyre, MD

Dr. John McIntyre, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. McIntyre works at Acclaim Physician Group in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acute Laryngitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.