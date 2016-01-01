See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. John McIntyre, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John McIntyre, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John McIntyre, DMD

Dr. John McIntyre, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. McIntyre works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Buchbinder, MD
Dr. Daniel Buchbinder, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Turner, DDS
Dr. Michael Turner, DDS
4.6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Devin Okay, DDS
Dr. Devin Okay, DDS
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. McIntyre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-5410
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oximetry
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McIntyre?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John McIntyre, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John McIntyre, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McIntyre to family and friends

    Dr. McIntyre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McIntyre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John McIntyre, DMD.

    About Dr. John McIntyre, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992708689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital-New York University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McIntyre, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McIntyre works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. McIntyre’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John McIntyre, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.