Dr. John McKenzie, MD

Cardiology
3.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McKenzie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. McKenzie works at Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group
    660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 502-9420
    Adventist Health Glendale
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2021
    He is a pioneer for ablation treatment for AFIB, and is an amazing physician.
    John Vach — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. John McKenzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1366422685
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Jewish Hospital Wash University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

