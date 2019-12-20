Dr. John McKissock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKissock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McKissock, MD
Overview of Dr. John McKissock, MD
Dr. John McKissock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. McKissock works at
Dr. McKissock's Office Locations
Conner Anesthesiology Medical Group Inc3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 150, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-0931
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKissick is an incredible Doctor. He took over a case with a medically complex patient with a very seriously infected surgical wound... and magically got this thing to heal when it seemed that nobody else could! From the moment we met him we could tell how intelligent he was, as he explained his understanding of the wound infection and the recommended course of treatment. It was a serious situation, and Dr. McKissick was sure to let us know how concerned he truly was, but he balanced the gravity of the situation with humor, which made us very comfortable. He is truly a trusted professional, and I appreciate that he is working in our community!
About Dr. John McKissock, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174578827
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Maricopa Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKissock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKissock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKissock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKissock has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKissock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKissock speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McKissock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKissock.
