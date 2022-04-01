Overview of Dr. John McLaughlin, DO

Dr. John McLaughlin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.